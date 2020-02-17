GIMS: REVEALED! The 2021 Kia Sorento Makes Its FIRST OFFICIAL Appearance. Does It Continue Kia's SUV-based SUCCESS?

Looking back at 2019, there's no question that the auto of the year is the Kia Telluride. It's a game changer.



But the looming question remains: Can Kia keep up the good work?



Much like winning the Super Bowl, it's extremely hard to come back and do it again. Just ask Tom Brady. He can vouch for that.



That said, Kia isn't done just yet. Set for a Geneva Motor Show (GIMS) debut is the 2021 Sorento. Boasting an all-new chassis and look, it's a big step for the Korean brand as it tries to maintain momentum.



Featuring an all-new interior that seems to mix a little bit of BMW and Volvo, it definitely doesn't look like the Kia most folks are used to. Check out the quilted seating, 10-inch infotainment display and 12-inch screen serving as the vehicle's instrument panel. As of now, preliminary images have been released to the media. Technical details have yet to be unveiled.



Until then, we've got to wonder: Will the 2021 Sorento continue Kia's SUV-based SUCCESS?





















