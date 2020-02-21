#GIMS: SKETCHED OUT! The All-new Volkswagen Golf GTI Is Seen For The FIRST Time. You Feeling It?

The 2020 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS) is just around the corner.

We're merely a week and change away from one of the year's biggest automotive events.

While there's a rather lengthy list of cars that will debut, I am particularly excited for the all-new, Mark 8 Volkswagen Golf GTI. Why, you ask? Well, several reasons.

Primarily, it will boast an updated engine good for just over 240 horsepower from its forced-induction, four-cylinder engine. Additionally, as seen with the standard MK8 Golf, it will make use of two 10-inch displays — one serves as its instrument panel, the other for infotainment.

Although we've seen spy shots that give us a rough idea of its exterior design, we're chomping at the bit to see more. Well, thanks to VW, we can do that now.

For your FIRST look at the MK8 Golf GTI, see VW's sketch, below.






Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The new Golf is pretty terrible looking and it just gets worse.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 6:31:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

skytop

The new 8th generation GTI is a winner for VW. It embodies all the traditions of German engineering and craftsmanship at affordable price points. It "defies" the laws of physics by being small on the outside but spacious inside. It is a compact "SUV style" vehicle that drives like a sports car.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 7:31:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Agent00R

Nailed it!

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 7:50:30 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

But the Golf didn't sell unless there was a lot of money on the hood and even then, the take rate was abysmal.

The GTI is a small niche and not the volume car VW desperately needs.

This will be $40K of #WTF went wrong.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 8:57:33 PM | | Votes: -1   

Agent00R

Matt — true in the US but not abroad.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 9:31:39 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Abroad is irrelevant to me. Couldn't care less. Hell abroad buy French cars (ick) but that does not make them good cars.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 9:48:25 PM | | Votes: -1   

