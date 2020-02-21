GIMS: SKETCHED OUT! The All-new Volkswagen Golf GTI Is Seen For The FIRST Time. You Feeling It?

The 2020 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS) is just around the corner. We're merely a week and change away from one of the year's biggest automotive events.



While there's a rather lengthy list of cars that will debut, I am particularly excited for the all-new, Mark 8 Volkswagen Golf GTI. Why, you ask? Well, several reasons.



Primarily, it will boast an updated engine good for just over 240 horsepower from its forced-induction, four-cylinder engine. Additionally, as seen with the standard MK8 Golf, it will make use of two 10-inch displays — one serves as its instrument panel, the other for infotainment.



Although we've seen spy shots that give us a rough idea of its exterior design, we're chomping at the bit to see more. Well, thanks to VW, we can do that now.



For your FIRST look at the MK8 Golf GTI, see VW's sketch, below.











