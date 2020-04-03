GIMS: STUD or DUD? Are You PUMPED That The Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Is Coming Ashore?

Agent00R submitted on 3/4/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:01:01 PM
0 user comments | Views : 400 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
While Mercedes-Benz has not given up the faith for its E-Class Wagon in the States, one change will be happening for the 2021 model year.
That would be the addition of a new E-Class wagon.Dubbed the All-Terrain, it is a slightly different wagon.Geneva Motor Show**READ the Mercedes-Benz E-Class press release HERE!Rather than mimic the E-Class sedan's exterior look, the All-Terrain takes a decidedly more brute-ish look. That includes more trim that can take a licking and keep on ticking (e.g., black plastic). Note the revised front clip, side skirts and rear clip.Additionally, it boasts a front grille similar to what's found on the GLE and GLS models, and blacked-out mirror caps and trim. It all seems very Audi Allroad-like to us. So, we've got to wonder: Is the E-Class All-Terrain a STUD or DUD?Geneva Motor Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news