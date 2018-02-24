GIMS: STUD or DUD? Does The All-new Front Grille On The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Look DOPE or NOPE?

Arriving at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS) will be the updated, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. It's hard to call it a refresh because that's not quite what's going on here.



Also, Mercedes has been tweaking the Maybach, and S-Class, sedans since their launch.



2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class



Really what the three-pointed star decided to do was give the vehicle a bit more presence. The reasoning seems to be pretty straightforward. The Maybach S-Class was a bit too similar to the standard S. I actually liked the look that blends in. Why? Drive a Rolls-Royce Phantom in Manhattan and tell me you don't feel like you have a target on your back. At least a debadged Maybach has some discretion to it.



In order to make the Maybach stand out from the standard S, Mercedes has designed a new front grille and will be offering two-tone paint schemes as seen in the photos below.



That said, what do YOU make of it? Is the Maybach's new front grille a STUD or DUD?



As I know one of our users has ordered a Maybach S650, I am curious if they are getting a 2018 or 2019 model year Maybach AND if they have any thoughts on the changes.





Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:



Mercedes-Maybach S-Class offers exclusive luxury with new features Even finer and even more exclusive: the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in a new look

Mercedes-Maybach stands for the ultimate in exclusivity and individuality. The luxury brand combines the perfection of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class with the exclusivity of Maybach – now the top model from Mercedes-Benz is even more refined. A new radiator grille, optional two-tone paintwork and new exclusive color combinations in the interior ensure an even more distinguished look. The enhanced Mercedes-Maybach will celebrate its world premiere at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6, 2018 and will go on sale in the U.S. in late summer 2018 as a 2019 model year offering. A reinterpretation of the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille with its fine, vertical struts accentuates the front end. The grille was inspired by a pinstriped suit, and first made an appearance in the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, the exclusive coupe that thrilled connoisseurs and fans of the brand when it premiered at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August 2016. The two-tone exterior paint finish is also a classic Mercedes-Maybach theme, now available in nine different color combinations. A double clear coat is also available as a further new option for all dark colors, which creates a brilliant surface finish with a piano lacquer effect and a special impression of depth. The second bodywork clear coat, including intermediate sanding, is intricately applied by hand in the Maybach Manufaktur by specially trained varnishers. The exterior look of the top model is rounded off by a new, luxury 20-inch multi-spoke wheel. There are also three exclusive 20-inch wheels to choose from for the Mercedes-Maybach, including the iconic wheel that first debuted on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Cabriolet. Two new exclusive color combinations are offered in the interior: Armagnac Brown/Black and Savanna Beige/Black. The black Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery appointments can also be ordered with a choice of copper-, gold- or platinum-colored contrasting topstitching. A newly available trim option is also available in designo Magnolia flowing lines. Overview of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class data (US spec): Maybach

S 560 4MATIC Maybach S 650 Number of cylinders/arrangement 8/V 12/V Displacement (cc) 3,982 5,980 Rated output (hp) 463 621 Rated torque (lb-ft) 516 738 Acceleration 0-60 mph (s) 4.8 4.6 With a length of 215 inches and a wheelbase of 132.5 inches, the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz model range exceeds the long-wheelbase S-Class Sedan by nearly 10 inches in both dimensions. Rear passengers benefit from these increased dimensions in terms of legroom, as well as from standard equipment that includes Executive seats and extended interior ambient lighting in the rear cabin. The global success of the Mercedes-Maybach speaks volumes: since the market launch of the Maybach in February 2015 over 25,000 Mercedes- Maybach S-Class models have already been delivered to customers. In 2017, more than 1 in 10 S-Class models sold was a Mercedes-Maybach. Top markets for the Mercedes-Maybach include China, Russia and the U.S. The 2019 Mercedes-Maybach enhancements will be premiered at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March and will go on sale in the U.S. in late summer 2018.



