#GIMS: STUD or DUD? Does The All-new Front Grille On The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Look DOPE or NOPE?

Arriving at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS) will be the updated, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

It's hard to call it a refresh because that's not quite what's going on here. 

Also, Mercedes has been tweaking the Maybach, and S-Class, sedans since their launch. 

2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Really what the three-pointed star decided to do was give the vehicle a bit more presence. The reasoning seems to be pretty straightforward. The Maybach S-Class was a bit too similar to the standard S. I actually liked the look that blends in. Why? Drive a Rolls-Royce Phantom in Manhattan and tell me you don't feel like you have a target on your back. At least a debadged Maybach has some discretion to it. 

In order to make the Maybach stand out from the standard S, Mercedes has designed a new front grille and will be offering two-tone paint schemes as seen in the photos below. 

That said, what do YOU make of it? Is the Maybach's new front grille a STUD or DUD?

As I know one of our users has ordered a Maybach S650, I am curious if they are getting a 2018 or 2019 model year Maybach AND if they have any thoughts on the changes.


2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class




Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class offers exclusive luxury with new features

Even finer and even more exclusive: the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in a new look

Mercedes-Maybach stands for the ultimate in exclusivity and individuality. The luxury brand combines the perfection of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class with the exclusivity of Maybach – now the top model from Mercedes-Benz is even more refined. A new radiator grille, optional two-tone paintwork and new exclusive color combinations in the interior ensure an even more distinguished look. The enhanced Mercedes-Maybach will celebrate its world premiere at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6, 2018 and will go on sale in the U.S. in late summer 2018 as a 2019 model year offering.

A reinterpretation of the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille with its fine, vertical struts accentuates the front end. The grille was inspired  by  a pinstriped suit, and first made an appearance in the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, the exclusive coupe that thrilled connoisseurs and fans of the brand when it premiered at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August 2016.

The two-tone exterior paint finish is also a classic Mercedes-Maybach theme, now available in nine different color combinations. A double clear coat is also available as a further new option for all dark colors, which creates a brilliant surface finish with a piano lacquer effect and a special impression of depth. The second bodywork clear coat, including intermediate sanding, is intricately applied by hand in the Maybach Manufaktur by specially trained varnishers.

The exterior look of the top model is rounded off by a new, luxury 20-inch multi-spoke wheel. There are also three exclusive 20-inch wheels to choose from for the Mercedes-Maybach, including the iconic wheel that first debuted on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Cabriolet.

Two new exclusive color combinations are offered in the interior: Armagnac Brown/Black and Savanna Beige/Black. The black Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery appointments can also be ordered with a choice of copper-, gold- or platinum-colored contrasting topstitching. A newly available trim option is also available in designo Magnolia flowing lines.

Overview of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class data (US spec):

 

Maybach
S 560 4MATIC

Maybach S 650

Number of cylinders/arrangement

8/V

12/V

Displacement (cc)

3,982

5,980

Rated output (hp)

463

621

Rated torque (lb-ft)

516

738

Acceleration 0-60 mph (s)

4.8

4.6

With a length of 215 inches and a wheelbase of 132.5 inches, the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz model range exceeds the long-wheelbase S-Class Sedan by nearly 10 inches in both dimensions. Rear passengers benefit from these increased dimensions in terms of legroom, as well as from standard equipment that includes Executive seats and extended  interior  ambient  lighting  in  the rear cabin. The global success of the Mercedes-Maybach speaks volumes: since the market launch of the Maybach in February 2015 over 25,000 Mercedes- Maybach S-Class models have already been delivered to customers. In 2017, more than 1 in 10 S-Class models sold was a Mercedes-Maybach. Top markets for the Mercedes-Maybach include China, Russia and the U.S.

The 2019 Mercedes-Maybach enhancements will be premiered at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March and will go on sale in the U.S. in late summer 2018.



2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class















User Comments

TheSteve

If someone beamed me back to 1990, showed me these pictures, and said "This is Lexus in 2018," I would have nodded and said "OK." If the same person would have then said to me, "This is *Mercedes* in 2018", I would have chuckled in disbelief.

It's not a bad car, by any means. It's just that Mercedes is no longer the stately, timeless, classic design it once was. And the interior looks kitchy and gimmicky at the same time (quilted mattress-tops on the seats and the dash?)

Some will love it. Others, not so much.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/24/2018 4:56:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

So, if someone showed you a picture of the new LS in 1990 and told you that that was going to be a Lexus in 2018, what would your reaction have been? The point is, the current S-Class and Maybachs represent Mercedes more than the new LS really represents Lexus. Lexus has absolutely strayed from its core and is trying to capture a new clientele and so far it has not been successful with their sedans. Even the new LC is falling short of the monthly projected sales. Mercedes' global sales numbers also provide clear evidence that by them sticking to their luxury-first, sport-second approach is clearly working. BMW and Audi are still trying to figure themselves out. BMW doesn't know if it still wants to be the Ultimate Driving Machine or The Ultimate Coddling Machine. Audi still can't figure out if they are content in Tier 2 territory or if they will actually truly contend at the Tier 1 level. Lexus knows the direction it wants to go, but doesn't realize that it's really not working. If not for the RX and NX (even the ES is declining), they wouldn't be more than the Japanese Volvo.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/24/2018 5:49:33 PM | | Votes: 2   

Runamukk

I've worked for Mercedes in sales for many years, spoken to many corporate reps and would like to offer some insight. When Mercedes initially brought back Maybach with the 57 and 62 they were priced in the $350k to $400k range and were a gigantic flop mostly for being too similar in appearance of the S Class of the day. Today's Maybach with a V8 which is now offered is around $40k (170k) over a comparably equipped S560 and priced very similarly to the S63 AMG.

In the past if you were to ask for a top of the line Mercedes the salesman would point you towards an AMG model. If performance were your thing then you would most like love the car however to a lot of people it's not so much the performance they are looking for but luxury/quietness/refinement/appointments. An insane 0-60 and having to hear a snarling exhaust system all the time while sitting on uncomfortable race seats and red stitching are not their thing.

What Mercedes is actually doing with the Maybach brand is branching off from the standard models similar to AMG but in a luxury direction. Not only is it very innovative since none of the other true competitors offer this but it will satisfy a need not currently met for the brand. Maybach will essentially become the highest expression of luxury for Mercedes models in the upper echelon of the Mercedes portfolio ie:GLS, G, etc.

Think of it more as a package than anything else with a dedicated vehicle here and there like the AMGT but luxury based.

Runamukk (View Profile)

Posted on 2/24/2018 5:54:14 PM | | Votes: 3   

cidflekken

Well said, Runamukk. M-Maybach today is essentially another trim level for the S-Class.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/24/2018 6:01:25 PM | | Votes: 2   

stiffy

It's still an S-Class. Not distinguished enough in my opinion. Imagine BMW stretched out the 7 Series by a few inches and slapped a Rolls Royce badge on the bonnet.

stiffy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/24/2018 5:13:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

Well, stiffy, technically that's exactly what the intent is here. They are not trying to create a whole new model.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/24/2018 6:02:11 PM | | Votes: 2   

