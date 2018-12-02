GIMS: TEASED! It's What You've Been Waiting For! The FIRST Glimpse At The All-new Toyota Supra

The Toyota Supra is one of the brand's most iconic cars. While it was well known and lusted after in the 1990s, the fuel to the fire was added when it starred in the very first installment of the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise.



And now it's getting reborn.



Speculation has been driving the enthusiast community up a wall for some time now. And, frankly, none of us are any wiser.



What we do know is that it was developed as a joint project — a la the Subaru BR-Z — with BMW. BMW's variant will yield the Z4 and Toyota's end result will be the all-new Supra. Rumors suggest it will make use of a six-cylinder powerplant and will not have an optional manual, which is obviously quite sad.



As of now there's no word on if it will make use of natural aspiration, forced induction or something of the hybrid variety. Stay tuned for the Geneva Motor Show.



Given how glorious Lexus' sports cars have been we can only assume that the all-new Supra will deliver more of the same. Toyota never falls flat with its sports cars from what we've seen.











