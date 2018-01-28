GIMS: TEASED! Mercedes-Benz Gives Us Our FIRST Glimpse Of The All-new A-Class

Alright, here we go.



As we approach the upcoming Geneva Motor Show (GIMS), the teasers and hints of what's to come are starting to drop. Some have been well-kept secrets while others are more obvious.



One of the latter is the all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The three-pointed star's entry-level offering, known in the U.S. as the CLA-Class, is expected to get a more mature-looking treatment in its second-generation. And though the teaser image is quite dark, it's readily apparent that is inline with the second-gen vehicle's design.



Note the CLS-Class-inspired headlights and the E-Class-like front valence. It looks more like a $50,000 product rather than a $30,000 automobile.



We're sure this is one of many teasers to drop as Mercedes is still a fan of the slow reveal.



Keep your browsers locked on AutoSpies.com for more breaking, GIMS-related news.











