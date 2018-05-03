GIMS: Volvo's XC40 STEALS The 2018 European Car Of The Year Award

The 2018 European Car of the Year has been announced, and it’s not a car at all. Sort-of anyway; it’s the new Volvo XC40 compact SUV which debuted last September to no small amount of fanfare. That’s because it’s a legitimately good contender among this hotly contested automotive segment. However, it also introduced the world to Care by Volvo – a subscription service that lumps all costs relating to vehicle ownership including insurance and maintenance into a single monthly payment.

“Winning this award with our new XC40 is perfect timing,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars. “Volvo now has three globally available SUVs in its range for the first time. The XC40 will be a strong contributor to further growth, taking us into a new and fast-growing small SUV segment.”



