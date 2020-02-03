GIMS: WATCH ALL Of The Available Broadcasts And Launches For Geneva RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW!

When I was younger, I remember attending major sporting events. As an athlete there was nothing more fun than the build up to the main event.



Imagine hearing Fatboy Slim's "right here, right now," blaring on an arena's public address system. It certainly gets the blood flowing. And that's what I am thinking about right now as the 2020 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS) is about to get underway in hours.



Except it isn't because the show was canceled due to coronavirus fears and the banning of Swiss events with more than 1,000 heads under one roof.



Due to that, the show organizers decided to put together a place where ALL of the broadcasts and livestreams related to reveals would live. Click "Read Article," below to watch the product unveilings.



Starting on March 3 at 2:00 a.m. ET, you'll be able to virtually attend the show.



Get on it, Spies!







Broadcast of press conferences and presentation of the world and European premieres online by following this link.



?Traditionally, the Geneva International Motor Show is a showcase for the presentation of over a hundred world premieres.



?Despite the cancellation of the 90th edition of the GIMS, the organizers have decided to offer to the public, fans and the media – partly live – the streaming of the press conferences and presentations of the world premieres organized by the manufacturers in different locations.



?From Tuesday 3 March 2020, at 8.00 am CET, the various events will be broadcast - and subsequently available on Video On Demand - on this platform.





