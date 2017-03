Aston Martin Valkyrie is the official name given to the brand's hotly anticipated V12 hypercar model. The name stems from Norse mythology and translates to ‘chooser of the slain’.

Up until now the car had been referred to by its internal name AM-RB 001. Aston Martin chose Valkyrie, the name of a type of God that Nordics believed chose who lived or died, to signify the car’s role as being its most potent product yet.