GIMS2017: BMW Drops All-New Video Clip Showcasing Its Geneva REVEALS

While BMW may not of had an all-new concept vehicle or all-new, production-ready vehicle to showcase, it did have plenty to talk about. That's because the company debuted some interesting wares.



That would include the world premiere of the all-new BMW 5-Series wagon and the new i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition.



So, what does that mean, exactly? Well, scope out the clip below to see what BMW brought to its stand. Essentially, it's a showcase of revisions and updates across some key nameplates with the BMW brand.





World premiere: the new BMW 5 Series Touring.



World premiere: the BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition.



At the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, BMW will be presenting current highlights from its range of models as well as the latest advances in the field of sustainable mobility with all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Also set to be unveiled to the public for the first time in Geneva is the new BMW 4 Series, fresh from a round of design, chassis, interior ambience and equipment enhancements.



