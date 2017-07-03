GIMS2017: Bentley's New EXP12 Just Made Electric Cars A Lot More Interesting

The Bentley EXP12 Speed 6e is a two-seater concept that reinforces its maker’s growing interest in electric propulsion as a two-seater luxury car medium with a new two-seat roadster concept.

Unveiled at the Geneva motor show, the new car develops many of the themes first expressed in the EXP10 coupé concept unveiled in Geneva two years ago. It also signals the direction of Bentley’s thinking about the shape of the fifth model line to which Bentley CEO Wolfgang Dürheimer has often referred.

















