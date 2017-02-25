GIMS2017: TEASED! Mercedes-Benz Gives Us Just A GLIMPSE Of What's Coming To Geneva

As of today, Mercedes-Benz has given us the gift of essentially the entire E-Class portfolio. That includes the all-new E Coupe and AMG variants from the E43 to the E63.



So, now what? Duh. It's time for the convertible.



Expected to follow very closely to its coupe sibling, the all-new E Convertible is likely to go up against the BMW 6-Series. As we've seen with other Mercedes models, the E-Class' tech will be carried over; however, we wager that Mercedes will surprise with some fancy, all-new gizmo.



Recall with the last-gen E Cabriolet the company introduced AirCap, which was a protrusion from the top of the windshield to direct air over occupants head. It will be interesting to see if that makes it to the all-new E or if it gets killed.



At the time of this writing, details are mum as the three-pointed star did not issue a complementary release. So, we'll just have to wait until Geneva to see the full banana. Expect more teasers in the coming days.













