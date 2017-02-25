#GIMS2017: TEASED! Mercedes-Benz Gives Us Just A GLIMPSE Of What's Coming To Geneva

As of today, Mercedes-Benz has given us the gift of essentially the entire E-Class portfolio.

That includes the all-new E Coupe and AMG variants from the E43 to the E63.

So, now what? Duh. It's time for the convertible.

Expected to follow very closely to its coupe sibling, the all-new E Convertible is likely to go up against the BMW 6-Series. As we've seen with other Mercedes models, the E-Class' tech will be carried over; however, we wager that Mercedes will surprise with some fancy, all-new gizmo.

Recall with the last-gen E Cabriolet the company introduced AirCap, which was a protrusion from the top of the windshield to direct air over occupants head. It will be interesting to see if that makes it to the all-new E or if it gets killed.

At the time of this writing, details are mum as the three-pointed star did not issue a complementary release. So, we'll just have to wait until Geneva to see the full banana. Expect more teasers in the coming days.







About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


