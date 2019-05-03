GIMSSWISS: Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept Would Inject Sexy Into The Boring EV Crossover Market

Alfa Romeo is breaking into the electric car world at the Geneva International Motor Show 2019 revealing the new concept of the Alfa Romeo Tonale compact SUV. The Tonale is the first plug-in hybrid and the first compact utility vehicle of Alfa Romeo. It rewrites the rules of today's fastest growing segment using the manufacturer's trademark language made up of unique Italian style and unparalleled driving pleasure.

A car inspired by beauty and the Alfa Romeo design manifesto

The design of the Tonale is an expression that looks fondly into our future. Its compact dimensions embody unique Italian design and the unmistakable original and modern style typical of Alfa Romeo, striking the perfect blend of valued heritage and anticipation of new precepts. Alfa Romeo holds dear the essence of Italian art and sculpture, through the timeless "artigianale" experience of hand sculpting. The Tonale is inspired by the beauty and nuances associated with human forms, and the organic movement of light resulted by pure lines and volumes. Its design tangibly recalls a number of time-honoured design elements that are synonymous with the rich history of Alfa Romeo, with an execution that excites a modern approach to the new Alfa Romeo anatomy. An element that echoes the tradition of the Alfa Romeo DNA is the phone dial wheel. The Tonale's 21" wheel design displays this through a lightweight architectural construction, creating an honest and impactful execution of the circular theme. The lineage of the phone dial wheel dates back to the 1960's, worn proudly on the iconic 33 Stradale. The distinctive Tonale wheel design is also celebrated harmoniously with an exclusive Pirelli tire scheme. The bold, elegant volumes of the body side make reference to a seemingly distant past, recalling the sensual qualities found it the pure forms of the Duetto and the Disco Volante Spider, while the Tonale's "Linea GT" interprets the tension and confidence of the pouncing stance found on the beloved GT Junior. The front end sports Alfa Romeo's signature "Trilobo" and the distinctive "Scudetto" grille that serves as the central point of strength, driving the speed and fluidity that moves throughout the Tonale. Flanking the iconic "Scudetto" and completing the front monographic is the "3 plus 3" forward lighting that evokes the proud gaze reflective of the SZ and Brera. The rear of the Tonale is elegantly defined by an enveloping window volume, complemented on top by the suspended wing that enhances the continuity between the transparent roof and the rear window itself. As every Alfa Romeo design is cared for through the human touch, the rear lighting is reminiscent of an artistic signature, rather than an optical lighting element...a sort of luminous signature born directly from the artist's hand.

With the inspiration of Alfa Romeo's history of racing at the core, the Tonale interior design conjures the passion associated with providing a spirited drive through dynamic form and pure sculpture. The interior of the Tonale is very driver oriented, but not egoistic, as the layout is designed comfortably for 4 passengers. The hand-drawn gestural lines stretch throughout the environment to create a muscular tension, as if what surrounds you is ready to lunge. The emotional significance of the Tonale interior is also generated by the contrast of rich materials, such as the cold solidity of aluminum combined with the soft and welcoming warmth of the leather and Alcantara. Inside there are translucent backlit panels, such as the central tunnel, providing the perfect location for the essential Alfa Romeo element, the DNA drive mode selector. The Tonale interior provides an inclusive experience, with details typically reserved for the exclusive. The interior is immersive and welcoming, with the dynamic attributes appreciated by those who love to drive.

The Tonale concept vehicle is equipped with the highest standards of technology to ensure a connected, comfortable and dynamic user experience, while keeping the pleasure of a sporty drive at the forefront.

The driver's attention will be on the road, with the peripheral focus on a 12.3" full digital cluster and a 10.25" touchscreen central head unit. The new infotainment features a seamless and fluid multitasking interface that allows the driver to have all the latest features and functionality readily available at their fingertips. The Tonale allows the driver to be fully connected to the Alfa Romeo Lifestyle and Social communities, realized and presented through the new infotainment features, "Alfista" and "Paddock".

"Alfista" is an immersive Alfa Romeo Lifestyle experience, providing a fully connected interface with select Alfa Romeo clubs and Community events, such as gatherings, drives, and meets. This in-vehicle app allows the driver access to live news and updates about the current happenings of the Alfa Romeo Brand. The customer has the ability to confirm attendance to events and gatherings, order Alfa Romeo Racing tickets, as well as apply for opportunities to win VIP access to special Alfa Romeo sponsored Events, just to name a few.

"Paddock" is the Alfa Romeo Tonale in-vehicle garage and market for real-time viewing and purchasing of the latest interior and exterior performance upgrades and equipment. The Paddock app also enables the customer to scroll through the latest offerings of Alfa Romeo Merchandise and Apparel, which can be ordered direct with the touch of the screen.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is our look into the future of the CUV segment, creating a holistic creative expression and through the blend of beauty and technology. For Alfa Romeo Design, it is our "opera d'arte", or piece of art...

...otherwise expressed as our Alfa Romeo Tonale.



