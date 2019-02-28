GIMSSWISS: Ferrari's New Tributo Will Pack A 710HP Twin Turbo V8

Ferrari released pictures and details of the supercar on Thursday ahead of its unveiling at the Geneva auto show on March 5.

The automaker said the car's name (tributo is the Italian word for tribute) is a reference to its turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8 engine that won the International Engine of the Year awards three years running in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Ferrari said the F8 Tributo has a top speed of 211 mph and accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds.