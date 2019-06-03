#GIMSSWISS: Hispano Suiza Reveals A HP Supercar That Looks Like No Other

Hispano Suiza Cars dropped several teasers of its new electric supercar leading up to its official reveal at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Oddly, one of those teasers revealed all the technical information for the curvaceous machine you see here, called the Carmen. The shadows are now gone, however, giving us a full view of the niche two-seater. And it’s definitely different.

To refresh your memory, The Hispano Suiza Carmen is fully electric, and the stats suggest it’s no slouch. Dual electric motors at each rear wheel generate a combined 1,005 horsepower, with power coming from a T-shaped Lithium Ion battery pack that runs low along the car’s central spine. Provided you aren’t constantly exercising the Carmen’s prolific accelerative performance, Hispano Suiza says range should exceed 248 miles (400 kilometers) on a charge.



PUGPROUD

Dare to be be different. I love it for what it is. You'll never see another one coming the other way and are sure to stand out at any Ferrari, Aston, Mclaren or Lambo gathering. Crazy but hip.

