Italian magazine Quattroruote caught a glimpse of the Alfa Romeo Tonale with the covers removed, and shared the video on its Facebook page confirming that it’s a compact SUV Concept. Fast forward to 5:03 minutes into the video for a glimpse.



Our photographers snagged a picture of Alfa Romeo’s Tonale behind the blinds (literally). The shape of the car outlined by the silver covers strongly suggests that it’s an SUV.