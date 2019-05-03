GIMSSWISS: Subaru Viziv Adrenaline Concept Showcases New Design Language While Hinting At Next Crosstrek

Concept vehicles are often used by motor manufacturers as an outlet for their design teams to express their pent up creative energies as well as to gauge the public’s interest in future design directions they may be taking.

The Subaru Viziv Adrenaline Concept is a bit of both. According to the press release, this latest vehicle is an evolution of the ‘Dynamic x Solid’ design philosophy that was created in 2014. This developed into the mid-term management vision called ‘Step’ in 2018 which has now become the ‘Bolder’ design philosophy for 2019.

