#GIMSSWISS VIDEO RECAP- 18 Rides That Made A Difference At The Show

We've the lowdown on: the Alfa Romeo Tonale concept, the Aston Martin Vanquish Vision concept, the Aston Martin AM-RB003, the Audi Q4 e-tron, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the Citroen Ami One, the Ferrari F8 Tributo, the Honda e-prototype, the Koenigsegg Jesko, the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, the Peugeot 208, the Pininfarina Battista, the Polestar 2, the Renault Clio, the Volkswagen ID Buggy.

And a modified vintage Lamborghini tractor.

 




