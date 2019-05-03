GIMSSWISS: Volkwagen's T-Roc R Shakes Up The Performance Crossover Market

The sill panel trims sport a stainless steel design and have the “R” logo, which can also be seen on the radiator grille and on the sides of the vehicle. The “R” logo is also displayed on the backs of the seats. The leather multifunction sports steering wheel with paddle levers and decorative stitching in Crystal Grey also shows its sporty side with the “R” logo, as does the black headliner and the greeting on the start screen. The pedals shimmer in stainless steel.

The new crossover model for performance and lifestyle is based on the harmonious concept of the T-Roc, 200,000 units of which have already been sold. The new T-Roc R expands the broad range of the compact crossover with an emphatically sporty model for individualists who attach as much importance to a stylish appearance as to outstanding driving performance.












