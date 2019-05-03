GIMSSWISS: Volkwagen's T-Roc R Shakes Up The Performance Crossover Market

The sports running gear (with lowered suspension) ensures ideal road holding. Progressive steering comes as standard and plays a part in ensuring agile driving behaviour; the 17-inch brake system provides effective braking. The driving modes include a special race mode, which guarantees an especially sporty driving experience. These measures are supplemented by the launch control feature, which provides optimal traction during acceleration while offering maximum drive torque and a corresponding stability management program. The ESC Electronic Stability Control feature can be manually switched off to ensure particularly dynamic driving at the limit.
The sporty characteristics of the T-Roc R are underscored by the unmistakable design on the exterior and in the interior. The redesigned radiator grille has a polished silver band of anodised aluminium on the underside that runs the entire width of the vehicle. The bumper’s model-specific design is painted the same colour as the car. The light units in the vertically arranged daytime running lights are integrated into the front. The rear bumpers include visual air outlets in the upper part and an “R” diffuser in a contrasting colour. The double-ended exhaust system on both the left and right are specific to the “R” model. The T-Roc R is equipped with 18-inch Spielberg alloy wheels as standard. The 19-inch Pretoria Dark Graphite matte alloy wheels and 235/40 R19 tyres are available as an optional extra.
The sill panel trims sport a stainless steel design and have the “R” logo, which can also be seen on the radiator grille and on the sides of the vehicle. The “R” logo is also displayed on the backs of the seats. The leather multifunction sports steering wheel with paddle levers and decorative stitching in Crystal Grey also shows its sporty side with the “R” logo, as does the black headliner and the greeting on the start screen. The pedals shimmer in stainless steel.
The new crossover model for performance and lifestyle is based on the harmonious concept of the T-Roc, 200,000 units of which have already been sold. The new T-Roc R expands the broad range of the compact crossover with an emphatically sporty model for individualists who attach as much importance to a stylish appearance as to outstanding driving performance.