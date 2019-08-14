GM And Ford Fear Economic Downturn As Trade Wars Loom

The top two U.
S. automakers are preparing for a possible economic downturn, the companies said on Tuesday, as an ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing fuels fears of a global recession.
Tit-for-tat tariffs have increased raw material costs for the global auto industry, which is already dealing with weak demand in both China and the United States.
Ford Motor Co. has a cash buffer of $20 billion for a potential downturn event, Ford North American CFO Matt Fields said at a J.P. Morgan Conference in New York.
