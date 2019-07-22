Agent00R submitted on 7/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:12:34 AM
I think it's safe to say that the automotive world is still reeling from Thursday's momentous debut of the all-new, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.
While I believe it's a polarizing Corvette, one thing is certain.General Motors' Chevrolet team is swinging for the fences.2020 Chevrolet CorvetteWhile its exterior design is OK and its interior needs some work, there's no question that the all-new Corvette's pricing and packaging is an A+. Equipped with the Z51 package, the Corvette will deliver a mid-engine supercar that his 60 mph in under three seconds. Just for benchmarking purposes, can you imagine what its Nürburgring lap time is going to look like?There's just one problem with GM's vision for the 'Vette: Will dealers ruin its splash by insisting on mark ups for first adopters? Having said that, we've got to ask: What do YOU predict the STREET PRICE for a nicely equipped, 2020 C8 Corvette?2020 Chevrolet Corvette
