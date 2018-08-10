GM Defense Division Unit Operational - Can They Cash In On Trump's Vision For A Stronger Military?

Last year, news broke that General Motors was getting back into the defense business.

The automaker had a slick new military fuel-cell concept and was in the process of setting up GM Defense LLC in Washington, D.C.

It’s now one year later and the automaker has appointed retired Maj. Gen. John Charlton as the subsidiary’s new president. He will report to GM Defense CEO Charlie Freese, a 15-year GM veteran and fuel cell technology expert. The unit’s stated goal is to focus upon “helping GM better anticipate and react to the diverse needs of global aerospace and defense customers.” But it’s also bringing the automaker back into mil-spec work for the first time since 2003, when it sold everything it had to General Dynamics for a cool $1.1 billion.


PUGPROUD

Just about everyone who supplies to the military is seeing a significant uptick in business under Trump. I know a few local machine shops and they say a considerable volume is coming from supplying new parts for existing equipment. For too many years the armed forces have been salvaging parts from the scrap heap to keep their equipment functional. They are playing catch up.

