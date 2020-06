General Motors subsidiary GM Defense LLC has won a $214. 3 million contract with the U.S. Army to build the new Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV).

Designed to provide rapid ground mobility, the expeditionary ISV is a light and agile troop carrier able to transport a nine-soldier infantry squad moving throughout the battlefield. The ISV is light enough to be sling loaded from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for air transportability.