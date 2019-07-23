GM Explains How It Curbed Costs And Made The 2020 Corvette So Affordable

One of the greatest mysteries surrounding the 2020 Chevy Corvette is how, exactly, General Motors was able to keep its starting price under $60,000.

The current C7 Corvette Stingray, this generation’s entry-level offering with 455 horsepower (339 kilowatts), starts at $55,900. And yet, according to GM, the C8’s starting price could be within a stone’s throw of the C7. Motor Authority, also curious about the mental mathematics needed to justify the low starting price, asked GM how it kept the price so low.

User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

If it is basically the same as the C7 but the engine is in the back, if you are doing an all new design but are used to the $60k price point, there is no reason why it should cost more really. They could have charged more but decided not too.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 7/23/2019 12:51:25 PM   

MDarringer

Corvette needs to become a brand ASAP.

They need a base model for $40K or so and then a "Macan" and a "Cayenne".

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/23/2019 1:05:57 PM   

MDarringer

Another way to amortize the cost would be to sell the chassis. Tesla could use it like they used Lotus before them. TVR could reskin and throw the GT500 engine in. Honda could make an NSX that is affordable. Lotus could make a car people want.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/23/2019 1:16:24 PM   

