GM Explains How It Curbed Costs And Made The 2020 Corvette So Affordable

One of the greatest mysteries surrounding the 2020 Chevy Corvette is how, exactly, General Motors was able to keep its starting price under $60,000. The current C7 Corvette Stingray, this generation’s entry-level offering with 455 horsepower (339 kilowatts), starts at $55,900. And yet, according to GM, the C8’s starting price could be within a stone’s throw of the C7. Motor Authority, also curious about the mental mathematics needed to justify the low starting price, asked GM how it kept the price so low.



Read Article