GM Files For Yet A 4th Year To Be Exempt From Replacing Deadly Airbags

General Motors filed a petition with NHTSA for the fourth straight year to avoid recalling millions of vehicles with Takata airbag inflators.

The petition was posted in the Federal Register on Wednesday by NHTSA but was originally filed by GM on Jan. 11, 2019. The automaker requested the administration exempt GM from recalls that would require the company to replace the airbag inflators in more than 6 million trucks and SUVs. 

In a 2015 agreement with the U.S. government, Takata declared GM's front passenger inflators defective. Takata eventually filed for bankruptcy and in 2018 its safety products business was acquired for $1.6 billion by Chinese-owned Key Safety Systems, which has since renamed the business Joyson Safety Systems.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

These are the types of decisions that define a company, its values and spiral down through the organization empowering others to think in a similar manner and address situations with a similar organizational attitude. Its the GM culture, the GM way of addressing issues. Their bad.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/21/2019 10:24:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Yep. Kick the can down the road. My sister had the faulty Takata airbag replaced in her Corolla right on schedule when her turn came. All work done at the local Toyota dealer. If GM does not want to look after its customers, take your money elsewhere.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/21/2019 10:33:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

