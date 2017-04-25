GM Fires Entire Venezuelan Workforce After Government Seizes Plant

Last week, General Motors’ long-idled Venezuela assembly plant fell into the hands of the country’s autocratic government, sparking the automaker’s exit from the strife-ridden nation.

With its material assets out of its hands, the automaker’s Venezuelan subsidiary jettisoned the plant’s entire 2,700-person workforce today, Reuters reports. It did so in as abrupt a manner as the takeover itself. Meanwhile, the government wants to chat.

According to one longtime employee, his company email account was deactivated over the weekend. Today, he told Reuters that, “We all received a payment and a text message.”

That story was the same for another worker, who claimed, “Our former bosses told us the executives left and we were all fired. There is no longer anyone in the country.”