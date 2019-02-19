GM Investing $36 Million In Lansing Plant For Future Crossover Production But Forgets About Jobs

General Motors has announced it is investing $36 million at the Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan “for future crossover production. ”

The automaker didn’t offer additional details or timing related to the plant’s future products, citing “competitive reasons.” The Lansing Delta Township facility currently makes the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave crossovers, which have been redesigned for the 2018 model year. GM said no jobs are expected to be created following the new investment.