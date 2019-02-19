GM Investing $36 Million In Lansing Plant For Future Crossover Production But No New Jobs To Be Created

Agent009 submitted on 2/19/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:52:44 AM

1 user comments | Views : 392 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors has announced it is investing $36 million at the Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan “for future crossover production.

 

The automaker didn’t offer additional details or timing related to the plant’s future products, citing “competitive reasons.” The Lansing Delta Township facility currently makes the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave crossovers, which have been redesigned for the 2018 model year. GM said no jobs are expected to be created following the new investment.



Read Article


GM Investing $36 Million In Lansing Plant For Future Crossover Production But No New Jobs To Be Created

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

countguy

Probably just automating most things, which is to be expected.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2019 11:18:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]