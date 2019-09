Hundreds more General Motors Canada employees have been temporarily laid off due to the ongoing UAW strike against GM.

About 700 workers of the 1,100 at the St. Catharines, Ont., Propulsion Plant have been told to stay home this week. The V8 and V6 engines they build and export to the United States aren’t needed because 46,000 UAW members struck the automaker’s U.S. operations.