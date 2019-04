18 months ago to the day, GM announced that it would launch 2 all-electric cars by now, but the automaker has yet to unveil them and they are staying quiet about missing the deadline.



On October 2, 2017, GM outlined its “All-Electric Path to Zero Emissions” and announced a new electric offensive with 20 new all-electric vehicles to launch by 2023.

The automaker also ein particular promised to launch 2 new electric cars based on the Bolt EV within the next 18 months: