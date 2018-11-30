GM Plant Closure Sends Strong Warning To Unions

Agent009 submitted on 11/30/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:43:54 AM

0 user comments | Views : 510 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Nearly a decade after its federally backed bankruptcy and bailout, General Motors this week once again became a political football by announcing the potential closure of up to four U.

S. plants, and another in Canada, that could impact thousands of American workers.

GM didn't need to make the announcement at this time. It could have waited to negotiate over the fate of the U.S. plants during collective bargaining next year with the UAW, which it must contractually do anyway to close a plant.



Read Article


GM Plant Closure Sends Strong Warning To Unions

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]