GM Plant Closure Sends Strong Warning To Unions

Nearly a decade after its federally backed bankruptcy and bailout, General Motors this week once again became a political football by announcing the potential closure of up to four U. S. plants, and another in Canada, that could impact thousands of American workers.

GM didn't need to make the announcement at this time. It could have waited to negotiate over the fate of the U.S. plants during collective bargaining next year with the UAW, which it must contractually do anyway to close a plant.