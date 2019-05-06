GM President Brags New Corvette ECU Can't Be Cracked By Tuners

GM president Mark Reuss has commented on a recent report that the ECU of the C8-generation Corvette will be virtually ‘untunable. ’

The new Corvette will use the car manufacturer’s Global B battery electric vehicle architecture and while the sports car won’t be an EV, it is tipped to share its software system with EVs. This means it will offer superb cybersecurity, according to Reuss.

“We are going to do everything we can to protect our customers from a cybersecurity standpoint. Global B I think is going to be the standard of the industry in terms of the encrypted messaging that travels on our bus between modules. There’s a clean side and dirty side to that,” he said. “(2020 C8 Corvette ECU) is very, very well done in terms of being able to connect.”