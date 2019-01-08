GM Rakes In A Solid $2.4 Billion In Profits For Second Quarter

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported solid second-quarter earnings, driven by the performance of North America and significant progress on transformational cost initiatives. Strong North America EBIT-adj. margin of 10.7 percent was driven by the successful rollout of full-size light-duty pickup trucks. Second-quarter 2019 results: EPS-diluted of $1.66 and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $1.64, includes $(0.01) from Lyft and PSA revaluations.

Income of $2.4 billion, up 1.6% year over year.

Revenue of $36.1 billion.

GM North America EBIT-adjusted of $3.0 billion.

GM Financial EBT-adjusted of $0.5 billion.



