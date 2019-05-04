GM Removes Comerica Park's Mexican Built Blazer With An American Built Traverse

In a discreet move Saturday, General Motors quietly lowered its new 2019 red Chevrolet Blazer SUV down from its perch above centerfield at Comerica Park and replaced it with an American-made Chevrolet Traverse SUV in white.



Some UAW workers had considered the Blazer an affront to them given that GM builds the SUV in Mexico. The Traverse is built in GM's Lansing Delta Township plant in Lansing.



"It’s very distasteful for people," said a UAW worker at a Detroit-area GM plant. He asked to not use his name because he is not authorized to speak for the UAW. "We’ve done outings to Tigers games. I don’t know if that’ll change or not based on the product sitting on the marque. We have a lot of pride."





