GM Slapped With Lawsuit Claiming That Thousands Of Trucks Are Not Compatible With The US Diesel Fuel

A lawsuit against General Motors was filled Wednesday, alleging the company of selling “hundreds of thousands” of diesel trucks equipped with engines that are not compatible with the diesel fuel in the United States.

The affected pickups are from model years 2011 to 2016 branded as GMC and Chevrolet and powered by a 6.6-liter Duramax compression ignition motor.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Detroit and alleges the thinner American diesel compared to the same fuel in Europe provides less lubrication and allows air pockets to form inside the fuel injection pump, developed and delivered by Bosch. As a result, metal rubs against metal, producing miniature metal shavings. In turn, these metal shavings generated by the pump are distributed by the diesel fuel to the fuel injection system and damage the engines.



atc98092

What a crock.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/8/2019 10:27:30 AM   

