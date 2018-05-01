GM Sold Over 4 Million Cars In China In 2017 - Buick Alone Was Over 1 Million

In 2017, General Motors sold over 4 million cars in China for the first time ever. That’s a 4.4 percent boost over 2016 which was pulled off in part thanks to a big December which saw a 13.1 percent rise in sales over the same month the previous year. This is the sixth consecutive year that China has been GM’s biggest retail market.



It’s also the first time China has surpassed the U.S. in being Cadillac’s biggest market. Cadillac saw a massive 51 percent growth in 2017 largely thanks to the XT5 crossover, the ATS-L (yes, a long wheelbase ATS), and the XTS sedan. General Motors says Cadillac has been enjoying double-digit sales growth in China for 22 consecutive months.



