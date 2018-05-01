GM Sold Over 4 Million Cars In China In 2017 - Buick Alone Was Over 1 Million

In 2017, General Motors sold over 4 million cars in China for the first time ever.

That’s a 4.4 percent boost over 2016 which was pulled off in part thanks to a big December which saw a 13.1 percent rise in sales over the same month the previous year. This is the sixth consecutive year that China has been GM’s biggest retail market.

It’s also the first time China has surpassed the U.S. in being Cadillac’s biggest market. Cadillac saw a massive 51 percent growth in 2017 largely thanks to the XT5 crossover, the ATS-L (yes, a long wheelbase ATS), and the XTS sedan. General Motors says Cadillac has been enjoying double-digit sales growth in China for 22 consecutive months.

Keep in mind, China recently put a "Stop Sales" order (commonly called a "ban") on over 500 vehicle models that don't meet China's new and strict pollution laws. GM and other automakers from a variety of countries are named on that list.

So what's GM's next move? Sue China? Make vehicles that meet China's regs? Try to force China to be more tolerant of pollution?

This will be interesting because China has horrendous pollution problems. They know it, and the world knows it. China is trying to address their pollution crisis by passing tight regulations compelling manufacturers to clean up their act, at home and those selling to China. It'll be a long, painful road to a cleaner China. We'll see who supports China in reducing pollution, verses who cares only about their own profit, regardless of the cost on Man, beast, and planet.

Who needs the cesspool of European idiocy when the Chinese version is available?

I did regularly cover China - and often traveled there - and the pollution in some of the Chinese industrial cities is so bad that they actually close the plants down at times until the air currents help. The fact is- while some may not accept that global warming is due to Human pollution (WE need far more data) - there is NO QUESTION that the air quality in these areas is due to human pollution - and the need to reduce the pollution is acute. AND - we also have evidence that reducing emissions from Factories and car does measurably help air quality. - It would be idiocy NOT to reduce these emissions.

In fact - the cars "models" banned are generally ones that have not been brought up to date with even US emissions standards - often very old models with even older engines that have no emissions technology. AN number of these cars are only banned based on the engine - and other engines in the same models are still acceptable. Example - the one Chevy Cruze model uses an engine that only meets Euro 2005 standards - which long have been superseded. GM does have options to replace the engines in these models.

AS far as "suing" China - good luck on that one - in a country in which the Government is not subject to the "laws" - they are the law - the only leverage GM does have is that they are a very Large employer - and they have successfully worked to get China to PHASE in changes that MAY lead to the end of ICE only engines cars in many areas of China. Today - China is the leading market for EVS and Hybrids - and eventually all cars in China will go away from the ICE as the main power plant.

Doesn't Beijing have a day when there are no cars or factories allowed to operate and the skies and air are crystal clear? Then once back to "normal", the sky and air become hideous again. I cannot imagine living there.

Anyway, no more tangent. Over 1 million Buicks. Let that sink in. WTF is the appeal of a Buick? I thought Chinese buyers loved large luxurious cars. Buicks aren't huge and are only above average in luxury (though I do not know what their product offering is in that country). Not sure what that says about Audi as their former dominant premium brand.

