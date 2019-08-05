GM To Sell Shuttered Ohio Plant To EV Truck Maker

General Motors plans to sell its idled Lordstown plant in Ohio to Workhorse Group Inc. , a little known electric truck and drone maker in the state, according to President Donald Trump.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted that he "just spoke" to GM CEO Mary Barra and "subject to a UAW agreement etc.," the Detroit automaker will sell the plant to "Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks."

GM confirmed in a later statement it is in "discussions" with Workhorse and an "affiliated, newly formed entity" to sell the plant.