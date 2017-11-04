GM Uses Fuel Cell To Power Silent Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 Military Pickup

The U. S. army took the keys to a General Motors midsize pickup, specially equipped with a fuel-cell propulsion system which has the potential to confer big benefits to its possessor in the way battles are waged.

Imagine for a moment a special forces squad that is able to travel significant distances in an electric vehicle, filled with electronic gear, making little or no sound. Or a spotting vehicle for tanks and artillery that leaves an insignificant heat signature because it lacks an internal combustion engine.