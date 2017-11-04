GM Uses Fuel Cell To Power Silent Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 Military Pickup

Agent009 submitted on 4/11/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:58:46 PM

1 user comments | Views : 350 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thestreet.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The U.

S. army took the keys to a General Motors midsize pickup, specially equipped with a fuel-cell propulsion system which has the potential to confer big benefits to its possessor in the way battles are waged.

 

Imagine for a moment a special forces squad that is able to travel significant distances in an electric vehicle, filled with electronic gear, making little or no sound. Or a spotting vehicle for tanks and artillery that leaves an insignificant heat signature because it lacks an internal combustion engine.



Read Article


GM Uses Fuel Cell To Power Silent Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 Military Pickup

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

I'd like to see that face be a styling update to the Colorado.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/11/2017 2:24:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]