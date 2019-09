General Motors chief executive Mary Barra may go to Ohio with President Donald Trump to attend a meeting in the state where the largest U. S. automaker has ended production at a car assembly plant, an aide to Trump said Friday...



...“Mary Barra is doing her best to open up plants. I think it’s possible the president will go with her to a meeting and a discussion in Ohio,” National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow told CNBC Friday...





Read Article