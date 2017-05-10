GM's Fleet Of 100 Self Driving Vehicles Were Involved In 6 Accidents Last Month

General Motors Co’s self-driving unit, Cruise Automation, has more than doubled the size of its test fleet of robot cars in California during the past three months, a GM spokesman said on Wednesday. As the company increases the size of its test fleet, it has also reported more run-ins between its self-driving cars and human-operated vehicles and bicycles, telling California regulators its vehicles were involved in six minor crashes in the state in September. “All our incidents this year were caused by the other vehicle,” said Rebecca Mark, spokeswoman for GM Cruise.



Read Article