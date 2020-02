General Motors lost $194 million in the fourth quarter, including a $2. 6 billion hit from the UAW's strike, resulting in a net profit of $6.7 billion in 2019. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in the quarter plummeted 96 percent from a year earlier to $105 million. Revenue declined 20 percent to $30.8 billion, and the company's profit margin declined 7 full points to 0.3 percent.



