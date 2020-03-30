GM's Mary Barra Is Back In The Trump Dog House - What Can She Do To Get Out?

Agent009 submitted on 3/30/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:39:17 AM

5 user comments | Views : 984 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Sixteen months after Mary Barra angered Donald Trump by announcing plans to close several U.

S. factories in states the president vowed to revive, the General Motors CEO is back on the outs with the White House.

Unlike in late 2018, Trump’s Friday fracas over ventilators caught GM completely off guard, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Trump first went on a Twitter tirade, accusing the company of taking too long to make the desperately needed medical devices and of trying to gouge the government. By the evening, he dredged up an old grudge, taking another shot at the automaker for closing a car factory in Ohio.



Read Article


GM's Mary Barra Is Back In The Trump Dog House - What Can She Do To Get Out?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The gender token needs to resign. She has imploded GM with her incompetence. No wonder she was all hot and bothered about Johan DeNysschen.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/30/2020 10:33:49 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

NewQ

I don't think it matters. She's a private citizen running a private business. The predilections of a government official shouldn't be relevant to private enterprise.

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 3/30/2020 11:21:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent009

Well they originally committed to 40,000. Told the fed it would be only $6,000 and it would cost a billion dollars making each unit cost $166,000 each. The market value is about $10,000 for each machine before COVID-19.

Trump blew up at them then they again regrouped and committed to 40,000 which makes it $25,000 a machine.

So Trump forced them to make them at a yet to be determined cost.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/30/2020 11:51:33 AM | | Votes: 1   

Agent009

6,0o0 units not $6k

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/30/2020 11:52:24 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

She's incompetent and needs to go.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/30/2020 11:56:05 AM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]