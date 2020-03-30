GM's Mary Barra Is Back In The Trump Dog House - What Can She Do To Get Out?

Sixteen months after Mary Barra angered Donald Trump by announcing plans to close several U. S. factories in states the president vowed to revive, the General Motors CEO is back on the outs with the White House. Unlike in late 2018, Trump’s Friday fracas over ventilators caught GM completely off guard, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Trump first went on a Twitter tirade, accusing the company of taking too long to make the desperately needed medical devices and of trying to gouge the government. By the evening, he dredged up an old grudge, taking another shot at the automaker for closing a car factory in Ohio.



