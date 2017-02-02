GOING SOLO? Ultra Hot Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Will Be A One Seat Ride

Things are getting downright kooky in Auburn Hills.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has become quite chatty in the past day, with company spokespersons confirming bizarre new details about the upcoming Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Apparently, the beastly LX-platform variant is a real stripper.

Yes, to shed as much weight as possible from the Challenger Hellcat’s considerable mass, the mysterious Demon with make do without many of the things we’ve come to associate with modern automobiles.

Including seats.



User Comments

MDarringer

Fast forward to the part where they downsized the brakes to save weight....

Posted on 2/2/2017 2:39:34 PM

Posted on 2/2/2017 2:39:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Exactly. I had to read that twice. Yikes.

Posted on 2/2/2017 3:18:19 PM

Posted on 2/2/2017 3:18:19 PM | | Votes: 2   

nguyenvuminh

That speaks volume about FCA's R&D prowess.

Posted on 2/2/2017 3:15:27 PM

Posted on 2/2/2017 3:15:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Of course the ultimate antisocial over the top automotive beast comes with only one seat. You gotta love it! Dodge knows how to build them, name them and promote them. No PC bullsh*t coming out of Auburn Hills. Rumor is the MOPAR engineers wash down devil dogs with habenaro martinis at lunch

Posted on 2/2/2017 3:15:30 PM

Posted on 2/2/2017 3:15:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Habanero martinis can be interesting.

Posted on 2/2/2017 3:47:09 PM

Posted on 2/2/2017 3:47:09 PM | | Votes: 0   

