GOOD News For The Ford Mustang Mach-E But It May Be BAD For You...

Although the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show has passed, one thing was certain leading into the event: It seemed like Ford was going to take all the marbles. But, then, Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck.



And I think it's safe to say it stole the Blue Oval's thunder.



Considering the Mustang Mach-E is a sensational product, that says something. First, about how controversial Tesla is, and, second, because of how ugly the Cybertruck is.



Now that we've come back down to Earth, we're back on track. The latest news is indicating that the Mach-E First Edition has officially sold out for the U.S. market. Here's the funny thing though: Ford is remaining mum on the numbers.



According to reports there will be 50,000 units produced in its first model year. That's on a global basis, however.







..."Yes, the First Edition is sold out in the US," a Ford representative said. When queried on how many First Editions were up for grabs, Ford remained quiet.



"We are not providing any numbers and encouraging customers to place orders for the other models due to limited sales volumes in the first year," the representative added. Ford previously told Roadshow this model would be "very limited." Whether that's in the tens, hundreds or thousands, we don't know...



