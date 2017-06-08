GOOD News! If You Wanted A New Tesla Model X, It Just Got CHEAPER!

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Friday lowered the base price of its Model X SUV to $79,500 and said improving margins were behind the move, which came as the automaker is ramping up production of its new lower-priced Model 3.

Some analysts have been concerned that the launch of the Model 3, whose base price is $35,000, would steer some potential buyers away from the Model X SUV to that lower-priced sedan...

..."When we launched Model X 75D, it had a low gross margin. As we've achieved efficiencies, we are able to lower the price and pass along more value to our customers," Tesla in a statement on Friday announcing it had lowered the previous $82,500 starting price of the vehicle by $3,000.



MDarringer

When people lose interest in something, you have to drop prices to keep sales going.

