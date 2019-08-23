Gas Prices Are Trending ONE Way This Fall...DOWN

..You can look forward to less pain at the pump, experts say, but be ready for higher prices if hurricanes make their way to shore.

Across most of the country, motorists are forecast to enjoy savings of more than 25 cents per gallon compared to this summer, according to the American Automobile Association, which issued its fall gas price forecast on Thursday.  AAA expects prices this autumn could average $2.40, down from $2.75 around July 4.

The national gas price average has already fallen 15 cents from five weeks ago, and that trend is poised to continue because of seasonal trends like a decrease in demand after Labor Day and the shift to cheaper-to-produce winter-blend gasoline in September...



User Comments

MDarringer

In Taxifornia, they will probably add a tax if the price goes down.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/23/2019   

