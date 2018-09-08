Geely Poised To Infuse Almost $2 Billion In To Lotus Making It A World Class Player

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is considering an investment of at least 1. 5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) to revive the British brand Lotus, according to people familiar with the matter. The Chinese automaker, which also controls Volvo Cars, plans to add production facilities and research centers for Lotus in the UK, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Geely is also in talks to increase its 51 percent stake in Lotus with its Malaysian partner Etika Automotive, which holds the remainder, another person said.



