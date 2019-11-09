General Motor's Disregard For The US Worker Might Buy It The First Strike In A Dozen Years

Union leaders from General Motors Co.

factories across the country are flying into Detroit this weekend to make a potentially key decision impacting some 46,000 rank-and-file UAW members. 

GM and the UAW’s current four-year labor pact expires Saturday at midnight. If the two sides reach a tentative agreement, leaders from locals around the U.S. will be briefed, then hold elections at union halls to decide on ratification. If union negotiators don’t like GM’s offer in this round of talks -- the first headed by UAW President Gary Jones -- they could either agree to an extension or call for a walkout.



