General Motors Board Will Become A Women Majority For The First Time Ever

Women will become the majority on the board of General Motors this year after two male directors retire. It’s a first for an automaker and places GM among a handful of companies with roughly the same number of men and women at the highest level. GM’s board will shrink to 11 members, from 13, with two directors not standing for re-election at the annual meeting June 4, the company said in its proxy filing. Jim Mulva, former CEO of ConocoPhillips, and Admiral Mike Mullen, former chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, are both 72, the retirement age for the automaker’s board.



