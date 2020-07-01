General Motors' Chinese Sales Take A DIP For The SECOND Year In A Row — IF GM Loses China Is It Game Over, Again?

General Motors Co’s vehicle sales in China fell for a second year as overall auto sales declined amid a slowing economy and because of competition in the key mid-priced sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment.



Sales in 2019 fell 15% from a year earlier to 3.09 million vehicles, GM, China’s second-biggest foreign automaker, said in a statement. The company delivered 3.65 million vehicles in 2018 and 4.04 million units in 2017...



...GM is focused on bolstering its product lineup and improving cost efficiency, Matt Tsien, GM executive vice president and president of GM China, said in the statement.



“We expect the market downturn to continue in 2020, and anticipate ongoing headwinds in our China business,” Tsien added...



